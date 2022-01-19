$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $265.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $268.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 554,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,924. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

