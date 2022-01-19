2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

TWOU opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 19.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

