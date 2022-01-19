$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.27. 29,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

