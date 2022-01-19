$31.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post sales of $31.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.91 million and the lowest is $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.11 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $168.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

