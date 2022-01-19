34,307 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,203,000 after purchasing an additional 135,405 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.86 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

