3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

MMM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,605. 3M has a 52-week low of $166.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

