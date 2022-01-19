$40.95 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $40.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $166.75 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

