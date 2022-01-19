45,000 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,299. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

