495 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 107.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $3,961,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,122.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Comerica by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,599,000 after purchasing an additional 192,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of CMA opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.