$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 23,768,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,689,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 99.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 544.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia by 96.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Nokia by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nokia by 274.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

