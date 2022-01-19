7,152 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of DOCS opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

