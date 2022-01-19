$731.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $731.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.56 million and the highest is $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $541.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 62,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,989. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

