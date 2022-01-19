$74.47 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $74.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $75.00 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $288.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

