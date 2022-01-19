76,955 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

