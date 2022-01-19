$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 1,187,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.