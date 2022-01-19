$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.81 million to $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

