$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $995.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.88. 1,256,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.