ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,246 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $36.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

