Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

