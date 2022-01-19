Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) traded up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 192,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 160,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.