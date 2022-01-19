ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

