Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of ABSI opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51. Absci has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

