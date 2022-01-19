Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

