Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

