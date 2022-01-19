Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 578,147 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

