Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 21,348 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

