ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

