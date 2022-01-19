Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $853.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

