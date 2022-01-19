Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of research firms have commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $853.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.