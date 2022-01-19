ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 21,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,532. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

