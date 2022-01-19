Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.39 and a 200 day moving average of $619.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

