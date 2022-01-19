Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

NYSE:AAP opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.