Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1058057008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

