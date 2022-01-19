Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 495.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

VNOM opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

