Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $183.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.