Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

TRGP opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

