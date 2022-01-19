AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,664. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,954.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

