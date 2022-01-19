AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.56). 345,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 463,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market cap of £181.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.