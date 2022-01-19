Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

