AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

