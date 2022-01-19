AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.42.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

