AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

