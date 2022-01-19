AGF Investments Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

