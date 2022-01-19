AGF Investments Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 127.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Shares of PSA opened at $359.73 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $218.58 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.