AGF Investments Inc. Invests $199,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.