AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.11%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

