AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the quarter. Wireless Telecom Group accounts for about 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTT. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.87. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. Analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

