AIGH Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,190 shares during the quarter. DZS makes up about 2.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 3.56% of DZS worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 6.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the second quarter valued at $6,519,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,892. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.