Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Up 3.8%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

