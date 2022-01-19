Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $937,710. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

