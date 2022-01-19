Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.

NYSE:AGI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

